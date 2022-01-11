Advertisement

Mary (Máire) Endersby (née Casey)

Mary (Máire) Endersby (née Casey) London and Cooryvanaheen, Waterville

Reposing on Friday evening (January 14th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, from 6:30 p,m. to 8:00 p.m. Requiem Mass will take place at St. Finian’s Church, Waterville on Saturday (January 15th) at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only please.

Please adhere to current guidelines and restrictions and observe social distancing requirements at all times.

