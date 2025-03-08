Mary (Maime) McCarthy (Nee Brosnan) of Stagmount, Headford, Killarney and late of Annaghbeg, Headford.

Maime, aged 91, passed away on 7th March 2025. Peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the excellent staff at University Hospital Kerry. Wife and best friend to the late Jerry, predeceased by siblings, Johnny, Mike, Noin and Jeremiah. Mother of Sean, Maurice, Mairead (Adrigole), Sheila (Boherbue), Maura (Kilcummin). Grandmother to Gerard and Mary McCarthy, Neil, Diarmuid and Gavin O Sullivan, Conor and Jerry Gallivan. Mother in law to Hannah (Duggan), Neil O Sullivan, Roger Casey, Denis Gallivan. Aunt to Kathryn Twomey Umerboy, sister in law to Bridie Brosnan, Sr Eileen McCarthy, Nora Smith Newbridge, Mary Cronin Kilquane, Margaret Madigan and Joan McCarthy Cumeen. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, (P51 PW88), on Sunday 9th March 2025, from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 10th March at 11:30am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Maime's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Advertisement

The Family would like to acknowledge the excellent team of carers that helped us care for our mother at home in Stagmount. We will be forever grateful for their kindness.