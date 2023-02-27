Mary (Mai) Carroll, née Breen, Ard Na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee, and formerly of Doon, Tralee, Co. Kerry,
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mary (Mai) will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family information-
Pre-deceased by her husband, John and her brothers Johnny, Peter, Ted, Michael, Tom and Francie. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sons Donal, Ted and Seán; her daughters Marie, Noelle and Angela; her cherished grandchildren Eimear, Aoife, Eoin, Laura Shane, Gavin, Tara, Aisling and Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law John and Kevin and daughter-in-law, Paula; nieces, nephews, relations, many friends and neighbours.
Rest In Peace
