Mary (Mai) Bunyan (née Hegarty), Guhard, Lisselton and late of Carhoona, Tarbert
Peacefully, on September 5th, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife to Johnny, beloved mum to Margaret (Kearney), Jackie (Holly), Geraldine (O'Dowd) and Tricia (Healy), loving nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, deeply regretted by her sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/ , followed by burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.
House private, please.
