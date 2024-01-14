Mary Mahoney (nee Murray) Cregeen, Kilgarvan and formerly of the Bronx, New York

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday January 15th from 6pm - 7.30pm. Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday January 16th in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.

Family Information; Mary died peacefully in Kerry University Hospital, Tralee with her daughter at her bedside. Predeceased by her husband Eugene Mahoney. Devoted mother of daughter Helen and son Michael. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, daughter-in-law Mary, grandsons Michael, Seán and Brian and her sister Nell Cooper, along with nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace