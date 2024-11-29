Mary Lynch (née Kelliher) Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and formerly of Grenagh, Fossa.

Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Kieran and loving mother of Theresa, John, Kieran Jnr and Noel, much loved daughter of Nora. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Tony O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Luciana, grandchildren Paul, Kelly, Toni and Rachel, her brothers Johnny, Michael, Patrick, Denis and Kevin, sisters Sheilann and Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Mary is pre-deceased by her father John, bothers Jimmy and Dónal and nephew Jason.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday the 1st of December from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association, Kerry Branch.