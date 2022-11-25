Mary Laurence Murphy
Knocknagoshel Village, Co. Kerry
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Sunday evening, November 27th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place at St Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel
Family Information: Predeceased by her sister Eileen (USA), she will be sadly missed by her loving brother Laurence, sister Bridie (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace
