Advertisement

 Mary Laurence Murphy

Nov 26, 2022 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
 Mary Laurence Murphy

Mary Laurence Murphy

Knocknagoshel Village, Co. Kerry

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Sunday evening, November 27th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place at St Mary’s Church Knocknagoshel on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel

 

Advertisement

Family Information: Predeceased by her sister Eileen (USA), she will be sadly missed by her loving brother Laurence, sister Bridie (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus