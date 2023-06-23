Mary King (neé Broderick), Creggane, Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on Friday, 23rd June 2023.
Mary, wife of the late Micheál, is very sadly missed by her loving son Des, sister Sally, brother Robert, daughter-in-law Donna, sisters-in-law Eileen, Carmel, Marian and Gertrude, niece Siobhán, nephew Kevin, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, 26th June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, 27th June at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Recommended
Two Kerry businesses in Tripadvisor’s top experiences in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Dolly Parton look-a-likes head to Listowel for world record attemptJun 24, 2023 10:06
Tralee montessori is first Tusla-accredited outdoor pre-school in IrelandJun 23, 2023 13:06
Festivals and events set to take place across Kerry this weekendJun 23, 2023 17:06
24-hour vigil held in East Kerry for injured manJun 23, 2023 17:06