Mary King (neé Broderick), Creggane, Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, on Friday, 23rd June 2023.

Mary, wife of the late Micheál, is very sadly missed by her loving son Des, sister Sally, brother Robert, daughter-in-law Donna, sisters-in-law Eileen, Carmel, Marian and Gertrude, niece Siobhán, nephew Kevin, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday, 26th June from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Tuesday, 27th June at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.