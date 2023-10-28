Mary Kelleher (nee McGillicuddy) 'Sandville House', Castleisland, and late of Killegane, Castleisland. Peacefully, on October 26th 2023, in her 97th year, in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved wife of the late Denis and much loved mother of John and the late Denise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving son John, her sister Kay, John's partner Margaret and her daughter Mairead, sister-in-law Mary, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of friends. Also remembering today her deceased brothers and sisters Jackie, Michael, Frank, Paddy, Eoin, Teresa and Betty.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland c/o Tangney's Funeral Home or via the online Donate link below.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE.