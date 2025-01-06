Mary Kelleher née Mahony, Main St., Kilgarvan; died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy and her eldest son Niall. She will be sadly missed by her sons Paudie & Colum, daughters Breda, Áine & Orla, brother John, daughters-in-law Kathy & Elaine, son-in-law Eunan, grandchildren Jamie, Darragh, Leah, Connie, Jimmy, Cathal, Colum Óg, Emmet & Ailbhe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and her neighbours & friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday January 6th from 5pm-8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan on Tuesday January 7th at 12 noon will be live streamed on the Kilgarvan Parish facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. To offer messages of sympathy to Mary's family, please use the condolences option below. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please.

Beannacht Dé lena hanam uasal