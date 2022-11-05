Mary Jo Sheehan née Murphy, Coars, Cahersiveen and formerly Gortnagree, Kells, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday 6th November 2022, at her daughter, Catherine Murphy's residence, Meanus, Killorglin, surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her husband Seán and parents Denis and Mary Ellen Murphy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons & daughters Maura (Coleman), Brid-Anne (Courtney), Catherine (Murphy) Geraldine, Timmy and Pat, sons-in-law Seán, Stephen, Matthew, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Mark, Gearóid, Orla, Aoife, Éanna, Liam, sister Kathleen Clifford, brother Patrick Murphy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Tuesday (8th Nov) from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Wednesday morning (9th Nov) from Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, to the O'Connell Memorial Church for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Sugrena Cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
