Mary Jo McNamara née Hilliard, Aughacasla North, Castlegregory, died peacefully at home on 28th January 2023. Predeceased by her father Michael (Mikeen) Hilliard and her mother Catherine. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband John, her sons Michael, Derek, Alan, Kieran and her daughter Louise, her brother John, her sisters Imelda and Majella, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Tuesday, 31st January 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Wednesday, 1st February at 11.40am where the Requiem Mass for Mary Jo will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ) followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.