Mary Jeffers (nee James) of North Commons, Ardfert, Co. Kerry

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K or The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Mary, Patricia, Teresa, Johnny, Diane and the late Chris.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.