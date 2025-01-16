Advertisement

Mary Ita O' Mahoney née Shanahan

Ahaneboy, Castleisland and Chicago

Reposing at Tangney's funeral home Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5PM to 7PM.

Requiem Mass for Mary Ita O' Mahoney née Shanahan will take place on Saturday morning at 11AM in Castleisland Parish Church

followed by burial in St John's cemetery, Castleisland

