Mary Ita O' Mahoney née Shanahan
Ahaneboy, Castleisland and Chicago
Reposing at Tangney's funeral home Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5PM to 7PM.
Requiem Mass for Mary Ita O' Mahoney née Shanahan will take place on Saturday morning at 11AM in Castleisland Parish Church
followed by burial in St John's cemetery, Castleisland
