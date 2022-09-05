Advertisement

Mary Horgan née O'Carroll

Sep 7, 2022 13:09 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Horgan née O'Carroll

Mary Horgan née O'Carroll, Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw and formerly of Rathscannell, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. 

Funeral Arriving to Irremore Church for 11am requiem mass on Friday morning.

Mass will be Livestreamed on the Irremore facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus