Mary Horgan née O'Carroll, Ballyhorgan, Lixnaw and formerly of Rathscannell, Abbeydorney.
Reposing at Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral Arriving to Irremore Church for 11am requiem mass on Friday morning.
Mass will be Livestreamed on the Irremore facebook page.
Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw
