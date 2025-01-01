Mary Horgan née Crean, Aughacasla, Castlegregory; passed away peacefully at her home, on December 31st, 2024.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy and son, John-Anthony.

Sadly missed by all her loving family, sons Joe and Jim, daughters Rose, Lisa and Tina, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Kerry and Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Skylar-Rose and Tio, sister Eileen, brothers Patrick, Michael and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Mary will repose at her home in Aughcasla (V92 A2Y2) on Friday, January 3rd from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning (Jan 4th) to the St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial at Camp new Cemetery.

Enquiries to John at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee at 0876865632 or 0667121119