Mary Horgan née Blennerhassett, Lisanearla East, Abbeydorney and formerly of Clounalour, Boherbee, Tralee.

Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, (predeceased by her daughter Delia and brother Matthew), beloved wife of John, cherished mother of J.P., Tom, Ted, Eamon, Jerry, Brendan, Liz, Martina and Eileen and dearest sister of Aengus (Gussie) and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (June 8th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortege will depart her daughter’s residence in Ballinorig East on Thursday at 10.15am, via Lisanearla East, arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee, at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Mary’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. https://www.kerryhospice.com/