The death has occurred of Mary Horgan of Spunkane, Waterville.

Tar éis bháis, tá Máire Bean Uí Argáin, Spúncán, An Coireán 03/08/1941 – 27/08/2024.

Imithe ar shlí na fírinne, go suaimhneach in Óspidéal na hOllscoile, Trá Lí i gcomhluadar a fear céile ionmhain, croíbhriste Tom, tá Mary, in aois a 83. Go huaigneach ina diaidh tá a clann Seán (Cill Chainnigh), Clare (Baile ’n Sceilg), Colum (Cóbh), Flann (Londain) agus Kerry (Ciara Ní Mhaoláin, Baile an Róistigh). Tá a gcliamhaineacha Marian Flannery, Una, Leky Paeto agus Steve Mullins, a garpháistí grámhar, Fionn, Caoilfhionn, Cian, Daire, Ella, Liath, Ailbhe agus Peter, a bpairtnéirí siúd agus a iníon garpháiste Wynona. Deirfiúracha Ann Maher, Ita Crowley agus Frances Everett agus a gcliamhanacha siúd, Patrick agus Pat.

Á tórramh sa bhaile i Spúncán (V23 WK75) ar an Déárdaoin an 29ú Lúnasa óna 6 i.n go dtína 9 i.n., i dtigh tórraimh Mhic Ghearailt, An Scairbh, An Coireán (V23 RK24)óna 6 go dtína 8 i.n. ar an Aoine an 30 Lúnasa. Léifear Aifreann na sochraide (á chraoladh beo ag: https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville) i Séipéal Naomh Fhíonáin, An Coireán, Dé Sathairn 31ú Lunasa ag a 3.00 i.n. Cuirfear í ina dhiaidh san i reilg an tséipéil.

Ní imithe uainn ach romhainn.

Mary Horgan, Spunkane, Waterville, passed peacefully in University Hospital, Kerry, in the loving company of Tom, her heartbroken husband of close to 60 years and her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her family Seán (Kilkenny), Clare (Ballinskelligs), Colum (Cobh), Flann (London) and Kerry(Ciara Uí Mhaoláin, Rochestown) and their spouses, Marian Flannery, Una Horgan, Leky Paeto and Steve Mullins, her cherished grandchildren Fionn, Caoilfhionn, Cian, Daire, Ella, Liath, Ailbhe and Peter and their partners and dearly loved great-granddaughter, Wynona, sisters Anne Maher, Ita Crowley and Frances Everett and their husbands, Patrick and Pat,relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at her home in Spunkane, Waterville (V23 WK75) from 6pm to 9pm this Thursday evening and in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) from 6pm to 8pm this Friday evening August 30th.

Requiem Mass for Mary Horgan will be celebrated in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville on Saturday afternoon at 3pm followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital.