Mary Horan née O’Rourke, Goulane, Scartaglen and formerly of Counguilla, Scartaglen.

Peacefully, on the 6th of December 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff in the Clonfert Ward, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Jerry, son Derry and brother Michael. Loving mother of Andy, Sheila (Curtin), Batty, Kay (Reidy), Anne, Denis, Marie (O’Halloran) and Dawn. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, brother Seamus (USA) and sister Peggy (Kerrisk), sons-in-law Richie and Michael, Dawn’s partner David, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Eilish and Helen, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Joan and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/