Mary Hegarty ( nee Looney), Churchground, Kilgarvan and formerly Tullig, Killarney.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Wednesday, January 11th, from 6pm-8pm.

Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning January 12th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.