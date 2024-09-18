Mary Healy (née McAuliffe)

Mary Healy (nee McAuliffe) Laccabawn Castleisland Co. Kerry and formerly of Fahaduff Castleisland . Unexpectedly at home on September 16th 2024 in the presence of her husband Dermot. Predeceased by her baby daughter Gemma, her father Jack McAuliffe , mother-in-law Eileen Healy and sister-in-law Sheila Flaherty . Sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot, her adored family Ashley, Jessica and Jonathan, Ashley's partner Timothy, her mother Betty, brothers Mike and D.J., sisters Joan, Eilish, Sheila and Helena, her father-in-law John Healy, brothers-in-law. sisters-in-law, uncle Denny , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Friday evening from 5pm to 7/30pm . Removal from her residence on Saturday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE