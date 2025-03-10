Mary Harris née O’Sullivan, Bushmount Nursing Home, Clonakilty and formerly of Cobh, Co. Cork and Farranatee, Caherdaniel; peacefully in the exceptional care of the Bandon Suite CUH and surrounded by her loving family.
Predeceased by her precious daughter Helen, big brothers Donal and Tomás, brothers-in-law Jim and Paddy, sister-in-law Maude and nephew Stephen. Much loved mother of Ita and David and beloved sister of Kate (O'Sullivan) and Joan (Inglis), brother in law Jim, sister in law Breda, doting and adored grandmother to Áine, Siún, Leonie and Ethan, best mother-in-law to Fionnuala and Cormac. Mary will be sadly missed by her cousins, nephews, nieces and the tender loving staff and residents of Bushmount Nursing Home and her best friends Liz and Mike.
May Mary Rest In Peace
Reposing at Cahill's Funeral Home, Newtown Road, Cobh P24Y383 on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Crohans Church, Caherdaniel. Burial afterwards to Derrynane Abbey.
No flowers please, donations if desired to www.brucolumbanus.com
