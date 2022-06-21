Mary Hannafin, Muin, Ballybeggan, Tralee.

Peacefully, on the 22nd of June 2022, in the exceptional care of St. Louis Nursing Home, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents, Ellen and John Hannafin. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in "The Fuchsia Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 24th June 2022, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortege departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.15am on Saturday, 25th June, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632