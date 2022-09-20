Mary Galwey (née Fitzgerald)

Mary Galwey (nee Fitzgerald)

Gortshanapha Currow, Farranfore and formerly of Baile Loisce, Ballydavid, Co Kerry

Funeral Details: Resposing at Killeentierna Parish Centre, Currow on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow at 10.40am on Friday for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna .

Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan Undertakers Farranfore.

Advertisement

Deeply regretted by her husband Gerard, daughter Ciara and son Ivan, sisters Eileen, Siobhan, Bridie and Peggy, brothers Martin and John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.