Mary Galvin née McElligott, Stacks Mountain, Kilflynn. Peacefully, on February 14th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Norann, sons Mikey Joe and Tom, Tom's partner Lucy, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Aoife and Ciara, cousins, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney, on this Friday (Feb 16th) evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday (Feb 17th) morning at 11.00 am, live-streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.