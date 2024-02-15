Mary Galvin née McElligott, Stacks Mountain, Kilflynn. Peacefully, on February 14th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Norann, sons Mikey Joe and Tom, Tom's partner Lucy, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Aoife and Ciara, cousins, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney, on this Friday (Feb 16th) evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday (Feb 17th) morning at 11.00 am, live-streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.
Recommended
Woods Back In ActionFeb 15, 2024 11:20
Thursday's Local Basketball Results and FixturesFeb 15, 2024 10:38
Bayern Lose, PSG WinFeb 15, 2024 10:32
MTU Kerry Win Trench CupFeb 15, 2024 10:30
TD highlights case of teenage boy living UHK room for 56 daysFeb 15, 2024 09:20