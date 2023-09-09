Mary Frances Downing (née McCarthy) Gortrooskagh, Kenmare, and formerly of Feoramore, Tuosist, Kenmare. On the 9th of September, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved wife of the late Derry, loving mammy of Caroline, Eilish and Raymond, adoring grandmother of Michael, Ryan, Lara, Colin, Isaac, Ellie, Adam, Mia, Myah and her right hand man Jack. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah (Jerry Florry) and Ellie and sister Anna. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters, son, ten grandchildren, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Denise, sister Sheila, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday evening (September 11th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday morning (September 12th) at 11.00am in Dauros Church followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Home Help Team.