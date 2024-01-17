Mary Foley (née White)

The death has occurred of

Mary – pre-deceased by her brother Ronnie.

Beloved wife of Johnny and cherished mother of Cathal, Colum, Conor and Nessa.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Conall, Ainle, Cara, Odhran, Sorcha, Aisling, Tadhg, Siún and Ríona, brother Joe, sister Ann, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Joanne [Naughton], Madeline [Heaslip], Deirdre [Ferris], brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Mary’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to the

Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation).

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee