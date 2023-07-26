Mary Flynn neé Buckley, Windsor House, East End, Ballybunion and formerly of Pollagh, Listowel, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, 25th July 2023.
Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Anne Marie, sons Michael and Martin Junior, son-in-law Maurice, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Emma, Marie, Muireann and Lauren, sisters-in-law Sheila Enright (Abbeyfeale) and Kathleen Flynn (Abbeyfeale), cousins and all her other relatives, many friends and neighbours. May Mary Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence Windsor House, East End, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry (Eircode V31 AF85) on Thursday, 27th July from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal from her residence on Friday, 28th July at 10.30 a.m. to arrive at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
County Intermediate Hurling FinalJul 26, 2023 09:59
Canada All Set For Ireland ClashJul 26, 2023 09:56
Ireland In World Cup Action TodayJul 26, 2023 09:55
Munster Name Their Squad For Inter-ProsJul 26, 2023 09:52
Nearly 3,500 claims for the rent tax credit in KerryJul 26, 2023 09:24