Mary Ferris née McKenna, Steelroe, Killorglin.
Mary passed away peacefully, on December 16th 2024, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of
St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Simon.
Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters,
nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends,
the Ferris family and the staff and residents of St. Joseph's Home.
~ ~ ~ ~
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Dec. 18th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine
from 4.15pm - 6.15pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.
Requiem Mass Thursday morning (Dec. 19th) at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
