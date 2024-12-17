Mary Ferris née McKenna, Steelroe, Killorglin.

Mary passed away peacefully, on December 16th 2024, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of

St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Simon.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters,

nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends,

the Ferris family and the staff and residents of St. Joseph's Home.

~ ~ ~ ~

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Dec. 18th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine

from 4.15pm - 6.15pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin.

Requiem Mass Thursday morning (Dec. 19th) at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.