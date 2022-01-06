Mary Esther Daly née Foley

Mary Esther Daly nee Foley Knockavota, Milltown & formerly of Laune View, Killorglin

Funeral Details: Removal on Monday morning from her residence at 10.50am to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society

House Strictly Private - Family only Please

Family Information: Sadly missed by her loving husband Karl, sons & daughter ; Stephen, Karl-John, Paul & Emma, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Anne, partners Rachel & James, sisters Eileen, Ann, Veronica & Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her son Ciarán.