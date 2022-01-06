Advertisement

Mary Esther Daly née Foley

Jan 8, 2022 13:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Esther Daly née Foley

Mary Esther Daly nee Foley  Knockavota, Milltown & formerly of Laune View, Killorglin

Funeral Details: Removal on Monday morning from her residence at 10.50am to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society

House Strictly Private - Family only Please

Advertisement

Family Information: Sadly missed by her loving husband Karl, sons & daughter ; Stephen, Karl-John, Paul & Emma, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Anne, partners Rachel & James, sisters Eileen, Ann, Veronica & Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her son Ciarán.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus