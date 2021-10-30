Advertisement

Mary Ellen Slattery née Moriarty

Nov 1, 2021 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Ellen Slattery née Moriarty of Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Malden, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Beloved wife of Francis, dearest mother of Kevin & Seán and sister of Peggy Ann, Doreen and the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored granddaughter Sophie, daughter-in-law Muireann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary Ellen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

