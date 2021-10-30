Mary Ellen Slattery née Moriarty of Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Malden, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Beloved wife of Francis, dearest mother of Kevin & Seán and sister of Peggy Ann, Doreen and the late Michael.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her adored granddaughter Sophie, daughter-in-law Muireann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary Ellen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee (www.alzheimer.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Almost 2,000 homes without power in Kerry this morningOct 31, 2021 11:10
Tralee solicitor honoured for contribution to the lawOct 30, 2021 13:10
Status yellow wind warning for Kerry extended until 8pmOct 31, 2021 17:10
Kerry Co-op reportedly allows share transfer it previously blockedOct 31, 2021 17:10
Power restored to vast majority in Kerry following outagesOct 31, 2021 13:10