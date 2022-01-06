Advertisement

Mary Ellen Harnett née Hewitt

Jan 9, 2022 09:01 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Ellen Harnett née Hewitt

Mary Ellen Harnett née Hewitt 17 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and late of 94 Main St. Castleisland

Removal from her son Edmond's residence Ballymacadam Castleisland at 10.30 AM Monday Morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church at 12 Noon for burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castiland.

Family flowers only please donations to St Columbanus Home Killarney c/o Tangneys Funeral Home.

House Private Please.

