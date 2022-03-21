Mary Ellen Daly née Walsh, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Guhard North, Lisselton, Listowel

passed away peacefully on March 20th 2022, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family.

Mary Ellen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Niall, daughter Katie and son Steven, parents Mossie and Nodie, (Walsh) sister Liz, brothers Gerry and John, mother-in-law Molly, sister-in-law Karen Daly and Karen Walsh, brothers-in-law Martin, Peter and Donal, and Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (March 22nd) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (walk through only please) Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, on Wednesday morning (March 23rd) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.

Advertisement

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/.