Mary Ellen Daly née Walsh, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Guhard North, Lisselton, Listowel
passed away peacefully on March 20th 2022, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family.
Mary Ellen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Niall, daughter Katie and son Steven, parents Mossie and Nodie, (Walsh) sister Liz, brothers Gerry and John, mother-in-law Molly, sister-in-law Karen Daly and Karen Walsh, brothers-in-law Martin, Peter and Donal, and Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.
Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening (March 22nd) from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (walk through only please) Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, on Wednesday morning (March 23rd) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery.
Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/cootehall/.
Recommended
People asked to only attend UHK emergency department if absolutely necessaryMar 21, 2022 15:03
Plans for North Kerry wind farm appealed to An Bord PleanálaMar 22, 2022 13:03
South Kerry gardaí appeal to public for info on stolen sculptureMar 21, 2022 17:03
Minor works to be carried out on South Kerry tunnelMar 21, 2022 13:03
Prediction that new Kerry bus routes will be public transport game changersMar 22, 2022 13:03