Mary Egan (née O'Connor)

Mary Egan, (nee O' Connor), (Tureenahone, Blackwater, Killarney, Co. Kerry and formerly of Curravagha, Glencar, Co. Kerry). On the 8th of August, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Loving Mom of Abina (O' Connell) Mary, Joan (Egan), Bridie (Glennon), Margaret (Clifford) and Gerard. Adoring grandmother of Kevin, Alan, Karen, Michelle, Gerard, Gavin, Shauna, Geraldine, Avril, Joanne, Jonathan, Keith, Patrick and Nicole, great-grandmother of Conor, Daniel, Jake and Feilim. Predeceased by her six siblings. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Mai (O' Connor, Glencar) and Peggy (Hallissey, Blackwater), sons-in-law Michael, John, Tommy and Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many great friends.

May Her Kind and Loving Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (August 10th) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Friday morning (August 11th) at 11.00am in Direendaraugh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or Rockmount Care Centre.

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.