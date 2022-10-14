Mary Dowling nee Enright of Casement Avenue, Tralee,

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church on Tuesday at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11 am (livestreamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie ) or The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:-

Beloved wife of the late Noel, dearest mother of Bridgitte, John & Nuala and sister of Petie, Pa, Margaret, Celia, Jane and the late Ann, Tess & Paul. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Bertie, Noel, Sonia, Jonathan, Chris, Shannon, Ronan, Daragh & Cora, her great grandchildren Cian, Rowhan, Lauren, Layla & Braden, son-in-law George, daughter-in-law Lisa, Bridgitte’s partner Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

May She Rest In Peace