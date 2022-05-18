Advertisement

Mary Doran née Kelly

Mary Doran née Kelly, USA & formerly of Bromore, Ballybunion.

Died peacefully on 21st December 2021 in Seattle. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Richie. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne, son-in-law Martin, granddaughter Claire and her husband Ben, great-grandchildren Dylan and Keira, sister-in-law, Sheila Kelly, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. John's Church, Ballybunion on May 23rd at 11.00am. This will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion. Mary's ashes will be interred immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to your charity of choice.

