Mary Doody (nee Drumm)
Cloughane, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry
Funeral Details: Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Monday evening, October 10th, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Mary Doody (nee Drumm), Cloughane, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry. Predeceased by her husband John Joe, son Denis, daughter Ann; she will be sadly missed by her daughters Maureen, Patricia, Margaret, Kathleen, Pauline and Siobhán, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace
