Mary Donoghue (nee Shea) Cuhig, Lauragh and Taobh Linn, Kenmare and formerly of Barrakilla, Ardgroom, Co Cork. On the 24th of November, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Bantry General Hospital and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tim. Loving mother of John, Ina, Margie and Brenda. Adoring grandmother of Steff, Tim, Liam, Matthew and Sinead. Predeceased by her sister Margaret and Brother John. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Dominic, Neil and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many loving friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Monday evening (November 27th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mary will take place on Tuesday (November 28th) at 12 noon at St Killian's Church, Lauragh, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Bantry General Hospital.