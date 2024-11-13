The death of Mary Dineen née Hussey, Ballinvoher, Ardfert and formally of Tiduff, Ballyheigue, who passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 12th of November 2024, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative team at University Hospital, Kerry.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Bridie and Edmond (Ned) Hussey.

Sadly missed by her loving family, beloved wife of Pat Dineen, adored mother to Thomas, Noel, Padraig and Sandra. She is also mourned by her brothers Joseph, Willie, Brendan, Donal, Ned and sister Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Linda and Rachel, son-in-law Darren, her cherished grand-daughter Freya. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and work colleagues in Banna Beach Resort.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Mary will be reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8 on Friday 15th November from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday 16th November at the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley at 2pm and burial afterwards to the New Cemetery, Kilmoyley.

Advertisement

Mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/Ardfert-Kilmoyley.