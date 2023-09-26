Mary Dillane (née McGing), South Cappa, Foynes, Co. Limerick (V94DP9H), formerly Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, 25th September 2023, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Páraic and Thomas. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, sons Michael, Joe, David and Noel, daughter Tracey, sisters Kathleen and Ann; daughters-in-law Brooke, Bridget, Eimear and Emma, son-in-law Dave; grandchildren Maia, Áine, Georgia, Jack, Tom, Maeve, Fionn, Caoimhe, Róisín, Seán, Noah, Dara, Oisín and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.
"May Mary Rest In Peace"
Funeral Arrangements : Reposing at The Church of the Assumption, Loughill, Co. Limerick (eircode V94K298) on Wednesday 27th September 2023 from 5 to 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday 28th September 2023, at 12 noon followed by burial in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry (eircode V31TX60). Family flowers only.
House private please.
