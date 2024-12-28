Mary Deady (nee Moriarty), Cullamus, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tralee.

Daughter of the late Dora Moriarty and Maurice Moriarty. Treasured wife of the late Timothy Deady. Mary passed away peacefully in her home on 26th December 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Mary is survived by her daughters Jacinta, Louisa, Marian, Elaine, Esther and Stephanie, her sons Denis, Maurice, John and Michael, their spouses and partners, her grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Anne, brother Mossy, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, cherished friends and kind neighbours. Predeceased by her granddaughter Blossom and brother Tommy (New York).

May She Rest in Peace

Mary, a nurse and former midwife, will be forever grateful for the care of the nurses of the Irish Cancer Society and the nurses of Milford Hospice. We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

Reposing this Wednesday evening, New Year's Day, 1st, from 5.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive Thursday 2nd, for 12noon Requiem Mass at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society (Give the gift of care this Christmas) or to Milford Hospice (Charity Donation Page).

House private please.

Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be traditionally posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.