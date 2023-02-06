Mary Daly née Murphy of Santa Maria, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly of Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney, died peacefully at home on 7th February 2023, beloved wife of the late Michael, dearest mother of Derry, Mike, Noreen and Donie and sister of Bishop Bill and the late Tess, Dan, Fr. Michael, Sr. Therese, Sr. Marie Therese and Annie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Siobhán, Jack, Nancy, Katie, Julia, Michael, Mary Kate, Yvette & Liam, daughters-in-law Myra and Yvonne, son-in-law Brian (Kelleher), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (V92DN44) on Thursday (9th) from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on (www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquiries to the the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.