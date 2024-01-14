Mary Daly (née Moriarty) East End, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Reposing on Sunday, January 14th in Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen from 4:00 - 6:30p.m. and on Monday, January 15th from 4:00 - 5:45p.m. Removal to O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Monday, arriving at 6:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 16th at 11:00a.m. followed by burial in Killavarnogue Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family Information; Mary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff of University Hospital Kerry, on the 12th of January 2024. Predeceased by her husband Denny, son Tim and brother Con. Sadly missed and always cherished by her children - Sr Regina, Noreen and husband Paul, Denis, Anne and husband Pádraig, Bartley and wife Theresa, Martha, Siobhán, Bernadette and husband Glen, her brother Bart (Killorglin), her loving grandchildren and her 5 beloved great-grandchildren. Her loss will also be deeply felt by her relatives, neighbours, friends and the wider community, in which she played such an active part.

May her gentle soul rest in peace