Mary Daly née Langford, Castledrum, Keel, Castlemaine.
Mary passed away peacefully on August 4th 2024, in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Johnny and her daughter Michelle, their partners Elaine (Griffin) & Niall (Moloney), her dearly loved grandson Ollie, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel
for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK
Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
GAA fans welcome All Ireland Ladies champions Kerry back to the countyAug 6, 2024 09:26
Valentia regatta resultsAug 6, 2024 08:07
Win for KerryAug 6, 2024 08:11
Jubilant scenes as All Ireland champions return homeAug 6, 2024 08:21
Almost 9% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in JulyAug 6, 2024 08:09