Mary Daly née Langford, Castledrum, Keel, Castlemaine.

Mary passed away peacefully on August 4th 2024, in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Johnny and her daughter Michelle, their partners Elaine (Griffin) & Niall (Moloney), her dearly loved grandson Ollie, relatives, neighbours & many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel

for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK

​​​​​​​Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.