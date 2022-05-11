Mary Cronin née Kennedy, Dicksgrove, Currow, Killarney and formerly of Ballyvocogue, Askeaton/Knockainey, Co. Limerick.

Died 10th May 2022, peacefully in the St Columbanus' Community Hospital, Killarney, under the wonderful care of the staff in the Heather Ward. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sisters Theresa and Kathleen and brother Jack. Deeply regretted by her nephew Liam, his wife Catherine, grandnieces Erica, Marcella and Leah, nephew Jimmy, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, at 10.30am on Friday 13/05/2022 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards at the Knockainey Cemetery, Co Limerick. Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan's Funeral Directors, Farranfore.