Mary Cronin née Kennedy, Dicksgrove, Currow, Killarney and formerly of Ballyvocogue, Askeaton/Knockainey, Co. Limerick.
Died 10th May 2022, peacefully in the St Columbanus' Community Hospital, Killarney, under the wonderful care of the staff in the Heather Ward. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sisters Theresa and Kathleen and brother Jack. Deeply regretted by her nephew Liam, his wife Catherine, grandnieces Erica, Marcella and Leah, nephew Jimmy, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow, at 10.30am on Friday 13/05/2022 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards at the Knockainey Cemetery, Co Limerick. Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Enquiries to Sheehan's Funeral Directors, Farranfore.
Recommended
Concerns raised over number of roadworks in ListowelMay 11, 2022 09:05
Six Kerry hotels feature among top 25 in IrelandMay 11, 2022 13:05
54 potential breaches to short term letting regulations being investigated in KillarneyMay 11, 2022 17:05
Farranfore man charged with aggravated burglary and arson remanded in custodyMay 11, 2022 14:05
Accountant awarded €15,000 in damages from Mid-Kerry GAA clubMay 11, 2022 17:05