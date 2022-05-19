Mary Cronin nee Fitzgerald, Knockardtry Castleisland and formerly of Farmers Bridge Tralee

Reposing at Tangneys funeral home Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm .

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am in Castleisland parish church followed by burial in Kilbanivane cemetery Castleisland .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the erry hospice , house private please