Mary Cronin nee Fitzgerald, Knockardtry Castleisland and formerly of Farmers Bridge Tralee
Reposing at Tangneys funeral home Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm .
Requiem mass on Monday at 11am in Castleisland parish church followed by burial in Kilbanivane cemetery Castleisland .
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the erry hospice , house private please
