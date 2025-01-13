Mary Costello, Tulligmore, Killorglin.
Mary passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of
Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Bridie and Ita,
nieces Eileen, Breda, Eilísh & Mairéad,
nephews David & Denis,
relatives, neighbours & many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Tuesday evening (Jan. 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning (Jan. 15th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Mary's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
