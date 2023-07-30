Mary Corridon nee Griffin of Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly Liscahane, Ardfert,Tralee Co.Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (31st July) from 2.30 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

House private please.

Family information:- Beloved wife of Phil, dearest mother of Don, Tony & Declan and sister of Patrick, Jenny, Brendan, Joan and the late Angela.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters-in-law Yvonne & Nora, grandchildren Anna, Emily, Aoibhinn, Nicola & Eoin, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.