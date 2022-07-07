Mary Corcoran nee Enright

Cahirciveen

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen, on Monday, 11th July, from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from her home in Cahirciveen on Tuesday, 12th of July, to arrive at the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church at 10:45am. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery Cahirciveen.

House Strictly Private Please

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Pallative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquires to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

Predeceased by her two children Timmy and Liz and her brothers and sisters.

Sadly missed by her husband Tim Corcoran, children Helen, Des, Julie and Eddie, brother Billy and sisters Chrissie and Bernie, 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends