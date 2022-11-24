Mary Coffey (née Keane)

Mary Coffey (nee Keane) of Castlecountess, Tralee

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday (28th November) at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ) followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and dear mother of Brian, Colm and Shane.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, brother Vincent, sisters Eileen, Bernie and Babs, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.